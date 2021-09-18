MIAMI – With parents increasingly worried their children are missing out on learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new online guide makes it easier than ever before for families to access cost-free online tutoring programs for their kids.
Developed and curated by the National School Choice Week organization, the How to Find Free Tutoring and Homework Help Near You guide directs families to more than 100 high-quality tutoring resources at the national and state levels.
These programs and resources include video tutoring, online classes, free one-on-one support, subject area tutoring and programs offered by local libraries and nonprofits.
“Forty percent of U.S. parents say that ‘academic progress’ has been their child’s biggest struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we know that moms and dads are eager to help stem the tide of additional learning loss during this already-disrupted school year,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “But too often, finding tutoring support for kids can be frustrating and complicated, with hidden costs or ‘upsells.’ Our new guide for families streamlines the process and cuts the confusion.”
In addition to working with schools and organizations to hold tens of thousands of education awareness events and activities each January, National School Choice Week is the nation’s largest year-round provider of free, practical, and family-focused school choice and school search information for parents.
The How to Find Free Tutoring and Homework Help Near You resource adds to National School Choice Week’s growing library of parent-focused resources.
On the web: https://schoolchoiceweek.com/free-tutoring
