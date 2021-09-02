CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold community meetings Sept. 9 that will discuss the development of new relief schools in south Charlotte.
The future high school, located at 12218 North Community House Road, will relieve overcrowding at Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and South Mecklenburg with 100 classrooms.
The future 45-classroom elementary school, located at 11000 Beau Riley Road, will ease overcrowding at Elon, Hawk Ridge and Polo.
CMS said a community meeting for the joint project at the future high school site starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The community meeting for the elementary school will follow at 7 p.m.
The meetings are designed for adjacent landowners, but members of the general public may attend.
CMS will kick-off information sessions Sept. 23 for families attending these schools. The high school meeting starts at 5:30, followed by the elementary school meeting at 7 p.m.
Questions may be submitted at any time via email to constructioninfo@cms.k12.nc.us. Registration information for the meetings as well as slide presentations will be posted on the following project-specific pages at www.cmsbondconstruction.com.
