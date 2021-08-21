LANCASTER – After a year of being closed to the public and almost five months of being open by appointment only, USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center will reopen its doors to visitors on a normal operating schedule on Aug. 24.
The center will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center is open by appointment only on Mondays and closed on Sundays.
Per university policy, masks or face coverings are required for entry. Guests are encouraged to make use of the hand sanitizing stations located at the building entrances and to maintain a distance of six feet between their party and others. Guests are also encouraged to stay home if feeling unwell.
To maintain social distancing and safety protocols, advance reservations are required for large tour groups. Tour groups may call the center at 803-313-7172 to schedule an appointment time to visit. Walk-in groups without appointments will be limited to 10 people.
The center continues to work on arranging both in-person and online exhibits and looks forward adding back in-person events to its virtual programming line-up later this fall.
Call 803-313-7172 or email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.