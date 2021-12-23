CHARLOTTE – Movement Mortgage will invest $100 million in its growing charter school network, fueling the leading mortgage lender’s vision of building 100 Title 1 charter schools across the United States in the next 10 years.
The funding comes in the form of a dividend to its nonprofit, Movement Foundation, and follows a monumental contribution in 2020 of $200 million.
Three Movement Schools – two elementary schools and one middle school – have been established in Charlotte with a total enrollment of more than 1,000 students.
Additional campuses serving Pre-K through 5th grade are being developed near South Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte, scheduled to open fall 2022, and near Beatties Ford Road in Northwest Charlotte, scheduled to open fall 2024.
The first phase of the “100 Schools in 10 Years” commitment will be focused on expansion in the Southeast, which recent upward mobility research shows a need for high-quality charter schools, said Kerri-Ann Thomas, CEO of Movement Schools. The organization is working with the Charter School Growth Fund to identify markets for the new schools, with preliminary targets including Atlanta, Houston and Dallas.
Thomas said the goal is to have a significant presence in selected communities to have meaningful impact.
“Our vision is to create a national network of Title 1 charter schools that transforms the educational opportunities for underserved children across America,” said Casey Crawford, Movement Mortgage co-founder and CEO “Movement Schools will partner with federal and state governments to bring 100 new schools to some of the most underserved communities in our nation. We believe that education is a critical conduit to break cycles of generational poverty. We also believe that our schools need to equip our children with financial literacy and values-based leadership skills to help them thrive as American citizens.”
Movement Foundation also partners with communities where its charter schools are located by investing in affordable housing and shared resources such as pre-K centers, health clinics and community spaces, said Tim Hurley, Movement Foundation executive director.
Movement School at Freedom is a prime example of this model, with investments into the Mezzanine at Freedom affordable apartment community, a wellness center operated by Novant Health and the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center. “We want to build schools that help students, families and communities thrive,” Hurley said. “There’s an overwhelming sense of joy that comes from creating a space where children are succeeding, and families and neighbors can come together to do good.”
The operational model of Movement Foundation and Movement School is unique from other foundations. The foundation owns the real estate and pays for school renovations and infrastructure. The school then leases the facilities from the foundation at a reduced cost and uses its state, per-pupil funding to cover operating costs.
Movement Mortgage, which has committed over $360 million to the Movement Foundation since its inception, issued home financing to 110,000 families in 2021 while funding approximately $30 billion in total mortgage value.
On the web: www.movementschool.com or www.movementfoundation.org
