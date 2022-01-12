CHARLOTTE – Frederick “Rick” Mohrien will be leaving Winget Park Elementary School in Charlotte to become principal of the new southeast relief elementary school in Mint Hill.
The 45-classroom school will open in 2022-23 to provide relief to Bain, Lebanon Road and Piney Grove elementary schools. It will be located on the Mint Hill Middle School campus.
Mohrien was assistant principal at Shamrock Gardens Elementary from 2014 to 2017 and resident principal at Albemarle Road Elementary from 2013 to 2014. Prior to joining CMS, he taught in New York from 2005 to 2013.
CMS approved school boundaries for the relief school on Nov. 9, but school board member Sean Strain said at the time that more work needed be done to alleviate overcrowding at Bain Elementary.
Strain asked Associate Superintendent Akeshia Craven-Howell on Jan. 11 if there were plans to reengage the Mint Hill community about how the district was going to balance enrollment between the relief school and Bain. Strain said Bain had a high utilization rate.
“Our lottery will conclude this month, which begins our process for projecting enrollment for all schools,” Craven-Howell told Strain. “I think it could be helpful to look at what relief we were able to achieve and the decisions the board just made here recently in the spring and see what additional relief is needed at Bain and begin engagement from there.”
