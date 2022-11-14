WINGATE – Wingate University senior Tyler Moore, of Matthews, has never failed to clear an academic hurdle.
Thanks to the Braswell Trust Scholarship and South Piedmont Community College’s Gateway to Wingate program, he’s been able to clear financial ones as well. The math education major will cross the commencement stage next May with zero debt, plenty of potential and a heart full of gratitude.
At a recent scholarship luncheon at Wingate’s Hinson Art Museum, Moore told Braswell Trust Scholarship administrators and South Piedmont and Wingate officials that majoring in education at Wingate solidified his life’s purpose: teaching in a classroom setting and sharing his knowledge of math.
“The trajectory of my personal life, as well as my career and professional goals, is being fulfilled because of the financial support of the Braswell Trust Scholarship and opportunities provided here at Wingate,” he said, adding that the support, love and challenges he’s experienced at the university will help him do great things while also doing good.
Describing himself as “driven” when it comes to academic pursuits, Moore took advantage of South Piedmont’s College and Career Promise, enrolling in college courses while in high school at Metrolina Christian Academy and often taking a combined course load of nine classes in one semester. The free community-college classes were an obvious choice to help him work toward an affordable bachelor’s degree, he said.
“I come from a modest family who remains within our means financially and has worked hard to maintain the financial stability we have today,” he told his audience. “My early childhood was not as financially stable.”
In the fall of 12th grade, he had almost given up on finding an affordable college option, when he heard about Gateway to Wingate, which allows qualified South Piedmont associate-degree graduates to attend the university for $2,500 a year or less.
“This was like a flashing sign in big lights pointing me to the direction of Wingate,” Moore says. “Finishing my associate degrees at SPCC? Attending Wingate? Graduating early? Saving thousands of dollars? Too good to be true!”
After graduating from MCA in spring 2020, he loaded up his schedule at South Piedmont and finished two associate degrees, one in arts and one in science.
“Honestly, the pandemic allowed me to complete 13 college credits during that summer semester,” Moore says. “I mean, what else was there to do?”
Entering Wingate as a junior in January 2021, he hit the ground running, getting involved with numerous organizations, including the Student North Carolina Association of Educators, Provisions Church, Alpha Chi and the W’Infinity Math Club, which he serves as president. He has worked as a Supplemental Instruction leader for the Academic Resource Center and a student assistant for the dean of campus life.
As the recipient of a Reeves Summer Research grant, Moore performed research with math professor Kaitlyn Niedzielski and will travel to Boston in January to help present their findings.
“I have acquired a group of professors and friends that support my efforts, grow with my knowledge and life, as well as treat me like family, pushing me towards my goals and full potential,” Moore says of his time at Wingate. “The rigorous coursework offered by the wonderful mathematics department has prepared me to attend graduate school for mathematics, a life goal that I am currently working towards.”
The event at which Moore spoke was an opportunity for George Bower, who manages the James R. and Bronnie L. Braswell Trust, to hear how the scholarship funded by the trust is meeting students’ needs. The scholarship is designed to provide continued access to higher education for students who attend community college and arrive at Wingate with an associate degree.
Bower, an honorary alumnus, served on the Wingate Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2013 and again from 2014 to 2017. He has described the Braswells as “humble people who chose to live modestly” and had a vision for their resources to be used to help others in need.
James Braswell was president of the State Bank of Wingate and chairman of the Union County Board of Commissioners, as well as a land trader and farmer, who moved to Wingate in the 1930s. His wife was an elementary school teacher. They were active members of Wingate United Methodist Church, where Bronnie Braswell taught Bower in Sunday school.
