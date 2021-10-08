MARSHVILLE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving a 16-year-old student getting caught with a loaded gun Oct. 4 at Forest Hills High School.
The school’s resource office noticed that two male students were acting suspiciously near the football stadium.
The officer found that one of them had “a small amount of a controlled substance" and then found a loaded 9mm pistol in the student’s bookbag, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office didn’t release the name of the student due to his age.
Officials said they’ll pursue charges through a juvenile petition.
“I am thankful that our deputy and school staff were able to respond and secure this weapon before anyone could be harmed,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said on a statement posted on Facebook. “Firearms need to be secured in a way that children and teenagers cannot gain access to them without adult supervision."
