MONROE – Union County Public Schools has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year.
Parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are encouraged to enroll students through Scribbles, the district’s online enrollment portal. Families can access Scribbles by visiting https://ucpsncc.scriborder.com/or the UCPS website.
UCPS is home to 30 elementary schools that provide competitive academic offerings and a well-rounded educational experience for our youngest students.
Parents are encouraged to visit the kindergarten registration page to learn more about what is needed to register their child. This page also includes a registration guide, health assessment form and a school assignment finder.
In addition, all elementary schools will host open houses/tours to provide parents with an opportunity to meet teachers and administrators, as well as learn more about their child’s school.
To find an open house event, parents should visit the kindergarten registration page and click on open house/tours for details (the calendar will be updated weekly), follow the school on social media or visit the school’s website.
Parents should contact their child’s school if they have additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.