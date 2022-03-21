CHARLOTTE – Jay M. Robinson Middle School earned a superior rating at the Metrographics Printing North Carolina Show Choir Competition on March 18 at UNC Greensboro.
The top five show choirs statewide performed shows between 7 and 16 minutes long.
The school also won recognition for best group vocals, choreography and show design. Aaron Taylor won the Directors Award.
Show Choir is one of 22 scholastic competitions that will determine the best middle and high schools in the state.
