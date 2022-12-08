Hawthorne Academy hosts Military Service Academy Day

Dec. 7, 2022, Seventeen Hawthorne Academy high school JROTC cadets were recognized by U.S. Rep Alma Adams for their contributions in hosting the annual Military Service Academy Day.
The Military Service Academy Day brought together recruiting representatives from the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY; the US Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD; the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO; the Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT; and the Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY.
Representatives provided overviews of admission requirements and opportunities offered by their schools. More than 100 high school students and parents from across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools attended.
Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences cadets are students of the Military Global Leadership Academy, a magnet track offered by CMS, for high-schoolers interested in careers in public service. The curriculum offers courses in law enforcement, firefighting, emergency service and JROTC. The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps promotes citizenship, leadership, character and community service.
