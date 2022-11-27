CHARLOTTE – The Hawthorne Academy of Medical Sciences Junior ROTC Archery Team did well in a virtual tournament Nov. 15 sponsored by Baltimore City Schools.
The team’s seven archers all placed in the top four positions either overall or by grade and gender.
Phailin Millwood, a senior, placed first overall with a score of 291 of 300 possible points.
Other students and their overall rankings include: Glenn Bennett (second), Elijah Barnes (fifth), Geoffrey Phengsouvanh (sixth), Xavier Merritt (eighth), Jamari Cosby (11th) and Karen Hernandez (14th).
This is the first competition for the program, which formed in late October. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience and the life lessons needed to be successful in the classroom and in life, according to LTC (Ret) Mark Thomas, JROTC senior Army instructor at Hawthorne Academy.
