CHARLOTTE – Arthur Griffin Jr., a community leader and retired senior vice president for McGraw-Hill Education, has been reappointed to the board of trustees at Central Piedmont Community College.
Griffin was reappointed by the Mecklenburg County commissioners for another four-year term running through June 2026.
Griffin has chaired the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and served 17 years on the Charlotte-Mecklenbur Board of Education. During this period, he served as a member of the National Assessment of Educational Progress Advisory Committee; guest lecturer at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education; University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education; and resident faculty member of the Texas Institute for School Board Members.
He was a member with distinction on the Executive Committee of the Council of the Great City Schools and Steering Committee member of the Council of Urban Boards of Education.
“We are delighted and fortunate to have Arthur Griffin for another term on the board,” Central Piedmont President Kandi Deitemeyer said. “He understands well the college’s mission in the community and always champions our students and how the college might serve them better. He continues to encourage our efforts to serve as Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s primary workforce development partner.”
