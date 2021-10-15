CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College employees and students had the opportunity to hear from a panel that included former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt discuss the power of collaboration and allyship in creating change.
The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council at Central Piedmont presented “A Story of Perseverance in Driving Change” Oct 14 at Halton Theater.
Gantt was joined on stage by moderator Charles Mitchell, equity and opportunity presidential fellow, as well as panelists Tracie Clark, vice president for strategy and organizational excellence, and Chris Cathcart, vice president for student affairs.
“Central Piedmont is a very special place. This institution – at its most critical level – allows folks from all circumstances in life to get on a ladder of mobility upward,” Gantt said. “I like the word ‘transformation.’ Central Piedmont makes a difference in the things that students can do. It puts individuals on a ladder, that can be built as high as they want it … and that’s why the college is a very important place. I’ve tried over the years to understand its value to the community and to be as supportive of it whenever I can.”
Gantt was Charlotte's first Black mayor and the first Black student enrolled at Clemson University.
His visit is one of the enrichment opportunities the college is using to help advance its equity, diversity and inclusion strategy, which leadership has identified as critical to its mission.
Over the past year, Central Piedmont has hosted a number of equity, diversity and inclusion-related events. The college has held leadership training, Black History Month events, teaching practice sessions and courageous conversations.
