WAXHAW – The Union County Sheriff's Office arrested the former treasurer of the Cuthbertson High School Athletic Booster Club on Dec. 8 after a month-long investigation.
Detectives arrested Wayne Hedin of Waxhaw, on charges of one count of embezzlement by public officer/trustee.
They determined he used at least $5,000 in club earnings for personal gain in the form of cash withdrawals and used the money for personal purchases not authorized or related to the club, according to the sheriff's office.
“The offender in this case was in a position of trust and used this position for personal gain,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “The money stolen in this case was meant to support one of our local youth athletics programs. These local programs help to prepare our youth for their futures and serve as a resource to keep kids on the right path.”
