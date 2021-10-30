CHARLOTTE – Gabriel Esparza and Khalif Rhodes have been appointed by the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners to the Central Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees.
Esparza has more than 25 years of experience leading businesses spanning both large corporations and nimble start-ups. He serves as both advisor and investor in a variety of entrepreneurial ventures. In one notable example, he played an integral part of the success story at RapidSOS – a gov-tech platform that radically transformed the way people communicate with 911, making it a data-driven experience that transmits precise location and other critical information to first-responders..
Esparza’s term on the Central Piedmont board runs through June 2023.
Rhodes is an attorney and founder of The Rhodes Firm PLLC. He established the firm in 2012. During his tenure at The Rhodes Firm, he has assisted various small to medium-sized businesses in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate compliance and due diligence. In 2017, he was appointed the chief magistrate of the 26th Judicial District. Under his guidance, Mecklenburg County attempted to address disparities in the criminal justice system. He was a part of a team that re-wrote Mecklenburg County's bail policy.
Rhodes’ appointment as a Central Piedmont Trustee runs through June 2025.
“This is an important period in the history of the college as we endeavor to help so many Mecklenburg County residents rebuild their careers or start their higher education journeys in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Central Piedmont President Kandi Deitemeyer said. “The college will rely on its Board of Trustees for experienced insight and wise counsel.”
