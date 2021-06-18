CHARLOTTE – Military Times ranked ECPI University number one in the nation in the career and technical college category of its best colleges and universities for veterans and military service members.
This is the third year ECPI earned this distinction.
Military Times ranks schools based on the results of its annual survey, a school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement.
More than 300 schools participated in the latest Best for Vets: Colleges survey, which included more than 70 questions seeking details about the school’s costs, programs, policies and services that impact military-connected students. Federal data from the U.S. Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense was also considered.
“We have so many great military and veteran students and the energy they bring to our campuses and classrooms is always evident; they add so much to our university,” said Bill Brown, ECPI university executive director of military education.
