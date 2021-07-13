CHARLOTTE – Greater Steps Scholars is hosting a summer-long Dorm Room & School Supply Drive to provide its scholars with the essentials they need to comfortably pursue a college education.
Formerly known as the Charlotte Housing Authority Scholarship Fund, Greater Steps Scholars helps those living in INLIVIAN-managed subsidized housing access too higher education by providing scholarships, mentorship and guidance.
The organization believes that financial access to a post-secondary education, combined with emotional support and social capital, will lead to self-sufficiency and economic mobility for students.
“Tuition, housing, textbooks and computers – these are the essentials we tend to think about when a student goes to college, but the true needs are often more basic than that,” said Aisha Strothers, executive director of Greater Steps Scholars. “We’ve found that our scholars often struggle their freshman year due to the lack of school supplies, bedding and toiletries.”
The organization will honor 26 graduating scholars Aug. 1 at its 38th annual awards ceremony.
Greater Steps Scholars is asking the community to help with donations for the drive by providing the following:
• Bedding, including Bed-in-a-Bag sets that include flat and fitted sheets, pillowcases and comforters as well as mattress pads and pillows;
• Toiletries, including shampoo and conditioner, razors and shaving cream, soap, towels and washcloths, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, shower shoes, and shower caddies;
• Dorm room needs such as laundry detergent, fabric softeners, laundry bags and baskets, and hangers; and
• School supplies, including pens and pencils, notebooks and folders, binders, USB cord adapters, printer paper, index cards and post-it notes, dividers and heavy-duty backpacks.
The drive will run through the end of August, with supplies being disseminated to scholars before they head off to school in the fall.
Contact Executive Director Aisha Strothers at executivedirector@greatersteps.org or call (704) 973-4567 to support the Drive, or arrange to drop-off supplies.
On the web: https://greatersteps.org/
