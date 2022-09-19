More than two years ago, COVID-19 changed the world as we know it. Everyone questioned societal norms, including K-12 education.
Parents who had once relied on centralized district-run schools learned more about how their children were being educated than ever before and realized they had options. They became experts on school choice.
According to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, during the first full year of the pandemic, enrollment at traditional public schools fell by at least 1.4 million students.
We know nearly 240,000 enrolled in charter schools. That’s where the “Never Going Back: An Analysis of Parent Sentiment in Education” survey originated.
The survey revealed that most parents who made a switch are happy with their choices and aren’t planning to return.
The National Alliance reported that 89% of parents whose children have switched school types say that they or their child experienced a positive change due to the switch.
The “Never Going Back” data suggests parents like the freedom to choose the best educational experience for their children. I agree the choice is better, and now that parents know what it feels like, it doesn’t seem they will give it up and go back to the way it used to be.
In addition, the survey results show parents are not ideologically rigid about a particular educational experience, and 93% agree one size doesn’t fit all in education.
I encourage you to vote this fall. When parents and policymakers align the right choice will fall into place.
Rhonda Dillingham serves as executive director for NC Association for Public Charter Schools.
