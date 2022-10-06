Editor’s note: Elyse Dashew, who chairs the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, gave these remarks during the Sept. 28 meeting.
As you all know, we are getting ready to start the search for the next superintendent to lead this district.
The first step in that process is to ask you, the community, what you want us to be looking for. What personal qualities and skills do you value in the next superintendent?
Your voices are very important to this process and we need to hear from you.
This week begins the community engagement process. To that end, we are working with a Charlotte-based consulting firm, Civility Localized, to conduct community engagement and outreach from now through December.
Gathering community input in an authentic and inclusive manner is critical for the success of the school board superintendent search process.
So here’s what you need to know.
The community engagement process will include interviews, focus groups, surveys and more. To know when and how to participate, just go the CMS website and there’s a banner at the top of the website that says "superintendent search community engagement." Click on that and you’ll see everything that you need to know to get involved.
The input gathered will be reported to the board at our Dec. 13 meeting. The input will inform the next steps in our search.
After the new board is seated, which happens in December, we’ll create a board search committee to make recommendations to the full board regarding all of the search details and we will embark on the search process with the goal of having a superintendent hired by summer time.
We want as many people involved as possible. Please help us to spread the word.
