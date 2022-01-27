MATTHEWS – Covenant Day School is promoting Mark Helmer as the next head of school after an extensive search.
Helmer has served in numerous positions during his 24-year tenure at Covenant Day, including his current role as associate head of school, lower school principal, classroom teacher, assistant athletic director and coach.
“It has been my great joy to witness God’s hand on Mark Helmer over the past 20 years,” said Rich Protasewich, chair of the Head of School Search Committee. “His excellence and exuberance as a middle school science teacher, wisdom and steady guidance as a lower school principal, and most recently, maturity and thoughtfulness as associate head of school has prepared him well to be our next head of school.”
Current Head of School Mark Davis is retiring after 10 years of service and has mentored Helmer over the last two years. Effective July 1, Helmer will officially become the school’s fourth head of school as it celebrates 34 years of operation.
“I look forward to continued service to the Lord and the CDS community,” Helmer said. “It is a tremendous privilege and responsibility to partner with Christian families in the training of their children, and we unreservedly commit to seeking the best for our students while remaining steadfast in our commitment to Christ. With God’s help, we will grow in grace, in our love for Him, and in preparing our students for their future.”
About Covenant Day School
Covenant Day, a ministry of Christ Covenant Church, serves 1,000 children in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.
