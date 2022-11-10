CHARLOTTE – Smart Start and Read Charlotte are bringing A2i to Meck Pre-K classrooms.
The platform helps teachers and instructional coaches make data-informed decisions about how to use their instructional time to meet each child's individual needs regarding literacy learning.
A2i can accelerate gains in literacy during the crucial early elementary grades for all students, including high-need students, children living in poverty, English learners and children receiving special education services.
“Read Charlotte tracked Dr. Connor's research and development of A2i since 2017,” Read Charlotte Executive Director Munro Richardson said. "We consider it one of the most promising, high-impact solutions we've seen for improving early literacy outcomes. Much of the work completed to date focused on use in K-3 classrooms. We're excited to partner with Smart Start and MECK Pre-K to learn what A2i can do for Pre-K teachers and their students."
Staff from Smart Start of Mecklenburg County, Meck Pre-K, and Read Charlotte began meeting in January to discuss the research behind A2i and how it could support MECK Pre-K to implement the Science of Reading Instruction.
"This is such an amazing opportunity for Meck Pre-K--to be in on groundbreaking research on how A2i can enhance literacy instruction in the pre-k year," said Mary-Margaret Kantor, Meck Pre-K chief early education officer. "As a teacher, I would have appreciated having a tool like this – one that can so specifically hone in on individual children's needs and then pinpoint exactly where in the curriculum to go for the most meaningful instructional activities. As a leader, I look forward to working through the process with the teachers and seeing exciting results."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.