CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools attributes lower end-of-course performance among all demographic subgroups in nearly all grade levels and subjects during 2020-21 to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After more than a year of disruption to public education in our community, these results are not unexpected, but they must serve as a signal that even while the pandemic tries to keep a tight grip around our lives, we must find innovative ways to help our students reach their full potential,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “We will improve student outcomes by focusing on individual student needs because every student arrives at the start of this school year in a much different place than pre-COVID.”
CMS highlighted some bright spots, including many subgroups performing better on Math 3 assessments and improvement in the percentage of students scoring 17 or better on the ACT exam.
Like state education leaders, CMS cautioned people against comparing these results to previous years due to the “atypical teaching and learning for most of the past 18 months,” but the district offered some solutions to improve scores.
Action steps include:
• Using as much as $50 million of American Rescue Plan funding to provide additional teaching and support for students in its 42 lowest performing schools.
• Ensuring all schools have adequate social and emotional learning support staff to help students as they process the effects of disrupted education and other impacts of the pandemic; this includes having school-based mental health centers at 130 schools.
• Focusing additional staff on support for students and families for whom English is not the first language. This includes 34 bilingual advocates and five full-time translators at schools where such needs are greatest.
• A dedicated effort to combat chronic absenteeism, with expansion of programs at three high schools with acute need.
• A continuous improvement approach to teaching and learning, reviewing the success of actions implemented and revising course as necessary to help improve outcomes.
“We believe in our strategic plan and in the ability of our teachers, support staff and administrators to help our students accelerate learning,” Winston said. “We know getting back on track to make sure our students are ready for college and careers is going to take a multiyear effort, and we have already begun implementing actions to help us get there.”
