CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to make Nov. 1 a teacher workday at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Superintendent Earnest Winston also said he would add three half-days to the 2021-22 school calendar, making Nov. 17, Feb. 9 and March 30 half-days for students. The intention is to give back some planning time to teachers stretched thin with high absenteeism among colleagues and a substitute shortage. The changes will also allow additional time for new state-mandated training.
“Our teachers and school staff have stepped up to keep students engaged and learning even when their teachers are sick and there are no substitutes,” said Elyse Dashew, Board chair. “We are so grateful for their flexibility and strength in challenging circumstances, and we hope this will give them some breathing room.”
After-school enrichment programs will be open to serve families Nov. 1. Teacher assistants and other nine-month staff such as bus drivers and child nutrition workers will work that day unless they take annual leave.
In other action, the school board held a public hearing on proposed boundaries for an elementary school and a high school opening next fall. The Board will vote on the assignment boundaries at its Nov. 9 meeting.
The new elementary school in southeast Charlotte will relieve overcrowding at Bain, Lebanon Road and Piney Grove elementary schools. Students in the fifth grade in the 2022-23 school year will not be reassigned.
The new high school will relieve overcrowding at Olympic. Students who will be in the 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year will be assigned to Olympic High.
