CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education welcomed 2022 Student Advisor Juan Torres Muñoz at its first meeting of the year.
Juan, a junior at East Mecklenburg High School, was elected in a student vote in December.
“We are glad to have you as our student advisor and we look forward to working with, and learning from, you,” board chair Elyse Dashew said. “The student viewpoint is extremely important as we make educational decisions.”
The student advisor is not a voting member of the board but is expected to advocate for students and offer the student perspective on issues and decisions.
The board created the student-advisor position in 2016. A student is elected annually to serve a calendar year.
“I want to make it better, so that everyone feels like they have a voice,” Juan said after being elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.