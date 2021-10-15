CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted at its Oct. 12 meeting to increase hourly rates for bus drivers.
The new starting pay for drivers will be $17.75, intensifying the district’s efforts to attract and retain qualified drivers.
Driver pay rates will increase between $2 and $3 per hour, based on experience. The district will continue to provide $1,000 signing and retention bonuses for new drivers.
Neighboring Union County Public Schools offers starting rates at $16.75. Drivers can earn up to $18 with bonuses.
“We are glad to have found a way to provide a more competitive pay scale for the employees who have the responsibility of taking children to and from school,” said Elyse Dashew, board chair. “This new pay structure will make us more competitive with CATS and surrounding school districts, and should alleviate the bus-driver shortage. Getting kids to school on time for a full day of learning is more important than ever.”
The district currently has about 50 vacant bus-driver positions, with another 50 or so out on leave and 30 or so absent on a daily basis.
“We are basically covering 140 vacancies every day,” said Adam Johnson, executive director of transportation.
Chief Operating Officer Brian Schultz said that the change in bus-driver salaries would be funded with transportation funds freed up by lower ridership and increased efficiencies in routes.
