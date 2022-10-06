CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has identified six key strategies to get one-quarter of all Math I students to score at college and career level on end-of-grade tests by October 2024.
But CMS has some catching up to do. Only 4.5% of Math I high school students earned Level 4 and 5 on those end-of-grade tests in October 2021. CMS students improved 3.7 percentage points to 8.2% during 2021-22.
Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh feels confident CMS will meet this year’s goal of 16.5%.
“This year, I feel very confident there’s going to be excellent instruction,” Hattabaugh told the school board Sept. 28. “From talking to principals as well as some of the practitioners, that’s taking place.”
Strategies deployed in Math 8, High School Math I and Foundations of Math I classes are as follows:
• Provide “standards-aligned, culturally responsive instruction in an engaging, affirming and meaningful way.”
• Screen Math 8 students to determine if they need academic interventions. A Foundations of Math I course at several high schools provides additional interventions to Math I students.
• Place strong math teachers in these courses.
• Provide targeted training to teachers.
• Prioritize social and emotional support for students.
• Direct resources to students with a history of being chronically absent.
CMS chalks absenteeism as a key variable, noting 41% of students who did not demonstrate college or career readiness in Math I tests were chronically absent in 2021-22. By comparison, 12% of college and career ready students were chronically absent.
“If we can cut into these student absenteeism rates, there is an opportunity to increase students’ instructional time and access to academic supports, which may raise their performance,” according to a monitoring report provided to the school board. “Our transition back to conventional instructional conditions and routines (for the first time since 2019-20) will aid us in our ability to dramatically improve in this area.”
The school board recently changed how it monitors school performance. Members spend time each meeting monitoring a specific goal.
