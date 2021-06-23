CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has appointed Nancy Brightwell as new chief academic officer.
Brightwell has been the executive director for the Southwest and Central 1 learning communities since 2018.
She was a superintendent for the East Learning Community (2016 to 2018), school superintendent for instructional support (2015 to 2016), superintendent for the Northeast-Vance Learning Community (2014 to 2015) and Beacon Shepherd (2014 to 2016).
Brightwell was a principal at Mallard Creek High (2011 to 2014), Ranson Middle (2008 to 2011), Carmel Middle (2005 to 2008), Beverly Woods Elementary (2000 to 2005) and Nathaniel Alexander Elementary (1996 to 2000).
