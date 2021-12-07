CHARLOTTE – The Office of Student Assignment and School Choice Future Enrollment period for the 2022-2023 school year opened Dec. 6.
This year, enrollment will be handled via the district’s new online enrollment management system, offering families a convenient way to enroll their students in CMS. Paper applications for enrollment will no longer be accepted.
Families new to CMS and who are interested in participating in the school choice lottery must enroll by Jan. 14.
