CHARLOTTE – The Class of 2021 in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools won scholarships totaling $122.4 million, with a total of 2,548 scholarships offered.
Providence High had the highest dollar amount with $13.2 million and the largest number of scholarships with 242.
Providence was followed by Hough ($12.2 million), Vance ($11.8 million), Mallard Creek ($8.4 million), South Mecklenburg ($7.8 million) and North Mecklenburg ($7.3 million).
Of the 2021 total, $103.8 million represented academic scholarships. Athletic scholarships totaled $18.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.