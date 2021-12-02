CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has appointed Terra Kennedy as high school equity superintendent and Nicole Portee as assistant superintendent for operations.
Kennedy has been the principal at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology since 2014. She was assistant principal at Garinger High from 2012 to 2014. She was the career and technical education instructional coordinator at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology from 2008 to 2012.
Portee has been the senior executive director of operations systems and support services in Guilford County Schools since 2019. She worked in Denver Public Schools in Colorado as the executive director for transportation from 2010 to 2019 and as the terminal safety and training supervisor and manager from 2003 to 2010. She was a workforce planning manager at United Parcel Service in Denver from 1990 to 2003.
