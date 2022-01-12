CMS announces new principals
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced three new principals during its Jan. 11 school board meeting.
Frederick “Rick” Mohrien will be leaving Winget Park Elementary School to become principal of the new southeast relief elementary school.
Mohrien was assistant principal at Shamrock Gardens Elementary from 2014 to 2017 and resident principal at Albemarle Road Elementary from 2013 to 2014. Prior to joining CMS, he taught in New York from 2005 to 2013.
Dawsey “Darryl” Conner Jr. was named principal at Alexander Graham Middle.
He has been assistant principal at Mallard Creek High since 2019. Conner was dean of students from 2017 to 2019 and a teacher from 2015 to 2017 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle. He was a teacher and interventionist from 2012 to 2015 in Horry County, S.C.
Tanya Branham was named principal at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology.
She has been principal at Mountain Island Lake Academy since 2016. She previously served as assistant principal at William Amos Hough High (2012 to 2016), Southwest Middle (2011 to 2012) and Quail Hollow Middle (2004 to 2011). She taught at South Mecklenburg High from 1997 to 2004.
