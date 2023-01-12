Editor’s note: District 5 school board member Lisa Cline gave these remarks during the Jan. 10 meeting.
I want to wish everyone a happy new year and share a couple of events that happened in District 5 this past weekend.
On Friday night, there were two rugby games played at the Matthews Sportsplex. One was between Ardrey Kell and Providence high schools. The other was between Myers Park and South Mecklenburg high schools.
What was so great about this was that there were over 200 people in attendance watching their sons play a club sport that has been in CMS for about 20 years. The coaches are parents and community volunteers with staff sponsors who attend all games and practices.
The best moment that evening was running into the South Mecklenburg staff sponsor who had once played rugby at Ardrey Kell, where I was an administrator. He is now teaching world history in his first year at South Mecklenburg and is continuing the tradition of giving back to the community.
On Saturday, I attended the 50th anniversary of the Laird Lewis Debate Tournament held at Myers Park High School. It was a collaborative effort between students, staff, teachers, alumni and one notable county commissioner Leigh Altman. There were 312 students representing 25 schools from eight states. The five CMS schools were Ardrey Kell, Myers Park, Harding, Providence and North Meck.
I’d like to recognize Tom Hamilton and Lynne Coyne for their hard work and Nikolas Lindauer from Harding who restarted the program this year. This was their first tournament.
A bright point was in the afternoon when I ran into one of the Myers Park rugby players who we’ll see later on this evening. He is a true scholar-athlete because he was also a participant in the Laird Lewis Debate Tournament and his name is Derek Medlin, a ninth grader who has a lot ahead of him and a lot going on.
Lisa Cline is serving her first term as District 5 representative for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.
