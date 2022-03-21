CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in Charlotte and Cary recently donated more than 400 new books to the Pajama Program, a nonprofit that supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep for children.
Students at the two schools held book drives as part of a National Reading Month initiative to provide children access to books. Students organized the donations for delivery to the organization, which distributed the books to community partners that work directly with children facing adversity.
School officials said students learned the importance of reading and giving back to those in need.
Language and Literacy is one of the core components of Chesterbrook Academy’s Links to Learning preschool curriculum. The program includes fun, challenging and engaging activities.
