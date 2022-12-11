The State Finals of the state knowledge Competition, Twelve, and the state visual art competition, Art Showcase, were held Saturday, Dec. 10 at Atkins High School of Winston-Salem.
Final rankings of the top ten schools are shown below.
Twelve
HIGH SCHOOLS
1 - Early College at Guilford
2 - Forsyth Country Day
3 - Atkins HS
4 - Thomas Jefferson Classical
5 - Hickory Ridge HS
6 - Gray Stone Day
7 - Northwest Guilford HS
8 - Ardrey Kell HS
9 - Myers Park HS
10 - High Point Central HS
MIDDLE SCHOOLS:
1 - Smith MS
2 - Brown Summit MS
3 - Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy
4 - Northwest Guilford MS
5 - Pine Lake Prep
6 - Asheville MS
7 - Jay M Robinson MS
8 - Ligon GT Magnet MS
9 - Gray Stone Day
10 - GM Horton MS
Art Showcase
HIGH SCHOOLS
1 - Northwest Guilford HS
2 - Surry Central HS
3 - Northern Guilford HS
4 - Arendell Parrott Academy
5 - North Surry HS
6 - Northwood HS
7 - Myers Park HS
8 - Atkins HS
9 - Smithfield-Selma HS
10 - Gaston Christian School
Individual State Champions:
Printmaking: Kayli Grizzell - Surry Central HS
Mixed Media: Chloe Sorrell - Gaston Christian
Photography: Jack Anderson - Northern Guilford HS
Drawing: Isaac Eller - Surry Central HS
Digital Media: McKenna Merritt - Surry Central HS
College: Phoebe Dell'Arena - Atkins HS
Sculpture: Olivia Merrill - Voyager Academy
Painting: Tien Le - Arendell Parrott Academy *** Best in Show
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
1 - Jay M Robinson MS
2 - Uwharrie Charter School
3 - Central MS
4 - J Sam Gentry MS
5 - Arendell Parrott Academy
6 - Brown Summit MS
7 - Pilot Mountain MS
8 - Meadowview Magnet MS
9 - Chatham MS
Individual State Champions:
Printmaking: Miranda Easter - Central (Surry) MS
Mixed Media: Ava Lieber - Jay M Robinson MS
Photography: Olivia Schalesky - Uwharrie Charter
Drawing: Julia Begelman - Arendell Parrott Academy
Digital Media: Kathryn Wu - Jay M Robinson MS ** Best in Show
Collage: Marisa Behrens - Jay M Robinson MS
Sculpture: Abbie Johnson - J Sam Gentry MS
Painting: Isabella Cabrera - J Sam Gentry MS
These are the second and third of 24 competitions that will determine the winner of the Joe Childers Scholastic Cup and the NCASA Challenge Cup, awarded to the top high schools and middle schools in North Carolina according to their performance in all major scholastic competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.