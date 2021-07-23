CHARLOTTE – Charlotte resident Kamille Johnson was among winners of lifestyle retailer DTLR's first-ever HBCU Scholarship Program.
The scholarship awarded a total of $10,000 to five high school seniors from across the country who plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate program at an HBCU. Each recipient received $2,000 toward the 2021-22 school year.
Johnson plans to attend Winston-Salem University.
“DTLR is proud to award scholarships to students like Kamille, whose hard work, dedication to community and commitment to their education has led them to pursue a higher education at an HBCU,” said Tremayne Lipscomb, community outreach director at DTLR. “We are thrilled to be able to help the next generation of diverse thinkers and leaders attend college through this scholarship program.”
To be considered, students must have at least a 2.5 grade point average. Other considerations include academic performance, leadership, school and community activities, work experience, goals and a recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.