CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Parent offers families the opportunity to meet one-on-one with representatives from Charlotte-area private and public charter schools in one afternoon.
School representatives from Uptown Charlotte to Rock Hill will be available to answer questions at the 2021 Charlotte School Fair. Entertainment, bounce houses and goodies will be provided for children.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the TPC Piper Glen clubhouse lawn, 4300 Piper Glen Drive.
Those who register in advance at www.charlotteparent.com/schoolfair will be entered to win three dozen Tiff’s Treat cookies of their choice. In the event of rain, the fair will be moved to Oct. 23 at the same time and location.
