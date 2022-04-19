CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted 7-2 on April 19 to terminate the contract of Superintendent Earnest Winston.
The school board spoke highly of Winston’s character, but the majority of members expressed a need for new leadership. Ruth Jones and Thelma Byers-Bailey voted against the motion.
CMS will pay Winston $24,033.33 monthly for 24 months as part of his severance package. He did not attend the meeting.
Below are remarks from each member of the school board about the vote:
Elyse Dashew
After careful deliberation, this board is meeting today to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston's contract, exercising the contract’s termination for convenience clause.
We have not arrived here easily.
It has been a difficult decision to end the contract with an individual whom we hold in such high regard.
Earnest Winston cares deeply for CMS, for our students, our employees and our community, and he has given his awe in his 18 years in this district, especially these last three years as superintendent. And he is a good man and nobody can dispute this.
As a new superintendent, he persevered through the cataclysmic COVID-19 pandemic in what has proven to be the most difficult chapter in the history of public education in the United States.
However, we believe that a different leader is needed to shore up this district and place our students on track to achieve high goals in literacy, math, and career and college readiness.
Student outcomes are what matters most.
We are confident this decision is the right one at the right time for the CMS staff, the community, and most important, the students. So while he is not the leader for the future of CMS, we acknowledge his character and his skills and we thank him for his service.
Rhonda Cheek
Of all the responsibilities of a school board, our greatest responsibility is to ensure the academic success for all of our students. But the heaviest burden is our role in hiring, supporting and in some cases, removing the superintendent. That is where we find ourselves today. We hired a good man and have supported his leadership journey in many ways for the past two and a half years, but now we must move forward on a different path. As we have heard many times in the last year, student outcomes cannot change until adult behavior changes. I thank Mr. Winston for his service and wish him the best in future endeavors, and I look forward to what the future holds for CMS under new leadership.
Ruby Jones
I see that this has been a spectacle ramrodded by Elyse Dashew that was not thoughtful, nor aimed to be productive for this district of 74% minority children. and certainly not respectful of this superintendent who has worked arduously during this unusual circumstance. Long-term serving superintendents across this country have resigned or retired. Yet, Ms. Dashew met with, listened to and ramrodded the termination of Mr. Winston – get this – for convenience. Not cause. I say the convenience being that of the shiny shoe people, the people of influence who want to project an image that sells or spotlights the influence that Charlotte offers. I emphasize the term convenience, a legal term, because no cause, another legal term, could be established. Change in leadership sets us back.
Carol Sawyer
I approach this decision with a heavy heart. My respect for Earnest. Winston does not preclude me from reaching a decision that new leadership is required. Navigating this separation has been made more difficult and hurtful by board members willfully violating the board's code of conduct by releasing confidential personnel information. In some cases, board members have delivered false and misleading information about my position, I can speak for myself and will when appropriate and not in violation of the board's code of conduct or ethics.
Margaret Marshall
I can hold two things in my heart and head simultaneously, I can have deep respect and gratitude toward Earnest Winston. And at the same time, know that we need new leadership to move us in the direction of meeting the needs and aspirations of our students. Our job as a board is to ensure that there is leadership in place to achieve student success even when it is difficult to do. I support this motion.
Sean Strain
In looking at this, I was reflecting on our retreat, almost a year ago, April 30 of last year. We were having our first day retreat on student outcomes and focused governance and Ernest made the statement that he wanted his legacy to be one of elimination of achievement and opportunity gap between all subgroups of students. Unfortunately, that's not where we are. Where we are is that that gap has widened. A year ago, I said this board could not separate the performance of the district from that of the superintendent. That's what we're doing today is looking at the performance of the district and that of the superintendent. We also have a growing list of federal and state compliance issues … That being said, whilst I've advocated for termination for cause, I believe that case to be sound, I will support the motion the board has taken to terminate for convenience.
Lenora Shipp
This is an unfortunate situation – a no win. I thank Superintendent Winston for his hard and dedicated work and I respect all that he's done for the district. I have seen now over the months that much confidence has been lost in the leadership from the top down. For me, this is not just about black or white. It is about doing what is right for all our children in CMS – a focus on what's best for all children. As a former principal and a teacher, I know this is a difficult time where we are right now today, but we can't go backwards. We can't stand still. We must move forward, and I must have the courage to be uncomfortable with this difficult decision in a time like this in this season.
Jennifer De La Jara
A change in leadership is always a hard decision. The board of education’s decision to separate from Superintendent Earnest Winston is painfully difficult, because all of us on the board, recognize what a principled, ethical, kind and loyal person Mr. Winston is. He cares about our kids. All of them as a parent, a leader and a member of our community. Upcoming action items that the board will take momentarily will further explain how we arrived at this decision. I also want to be very clear that despite certain radical political forces taking a victory lap that they made this happen, that no one, no parent group, no faith-based group have led me to my decision today. The facts will speak for themselves and I'm astonished that others are celebrating right now. When it has nothing to do with you.
Thelma Byers-Bailey
This is a sad day for me. I have been supportive of Ernest from the very beginning and I fully believe that we as a board have no right to require anything other than the best a person has to offer. If that is insufficient, then that is a decision that we have to make but Ernest gave us his best and I don't believe this decision serves him in his best interest.
