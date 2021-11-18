CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has approved new board of education voting districts that will split up the southern towns of Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville.
Currently, Sean Strain represents all three towns and the southern-most parts of Charlotte as District 6 representative. But in the next election, Strain’s district will no longer include Matthews and Mint Hill.
Matthews moves into District 5, currently served by Margaret Marshall. Mint Hill heads to District 4, currently served by Carol Sawyer.
CMS had to redraw its districts to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census. Options were drafted based on five considerations, including contiguous boundaries, no split precincts, prevent incumbents from being paired in same district and ensure districts look whole, not as a ”salamander.”
Strain fought to keep his current district intact during the Nov. 9 school board meeting. He told colleagues that elected leaders in Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville preferred a redistricting option that mirrored Mecklenburg County boundaries.
“This board is going to vote against every one of the towns that they claim they are doing this for,” Strain said as he sensed defeat. “That’s amazing. And given the need for this board to work with its funding partner that provides over a half a billion dollars a year to educate our kids and this board says no thanks. That’s amazing.”
Ruby Jones agreed with Strain, preferring the school board have boundaries that aligned with those of county commissioners. She described this as taking a deeper dive and understanding what constituents wanted.
“We are in a people business,” Jones said.
Rhonda Cheek, who serves the northern Mecklenburg towns,
apologized to Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville.
“I think they have been slighted by this board,” Cheek said. “I would like for each one of those residents to remember which members of this board voted this way to split them up when the county commission has their at-large primary in a few months and this board has its at-large election coming up.”
Elyse Dashew, Thelma Byers-Bailey, Jennifer De La Jara, Carol Sawyer and Margaret Marshall voted in favor of the changes. At-large member Lenora Shipp abstained from the vote.
De La Jara described the map that the board approved as cleaner because it had more compact districts and less deviation between districts in terms of population.
De La Jara said she was in Mint Hill the previous Friday speaking with public officials and they didn’t give her the impression that this was a pressing issue.
Marshall felt like the school board needed to get the districts as even as they could. Marshall said people she had worked closely with will be in other districts due to the Census changes.
“I also believe that if we are doing our job as a board, not just one person represents towns,” she said. “We all really should be working together. It will broaden the base of support. I can understand people don’t agree with that. If I’m in a position to work with a town that I haven’t worked with in the past, I’ll work hard and do it. I don’t think that precludes good working relationships, because that is what we are here to do."
