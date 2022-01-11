CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Jewish Day School is in the midst of growth that leaders look to sustain for years to come.
The south Charlotte school offers transitional kindergarten through fifth grade. It will begin to add sixth grade in fall 2022 and add an additional grade each year as it becomes a K-8 program.
“We are so happy to welcome in our new families and have them experience our CJDS community. Such a large percentage of our new families who came to our school because we were able to continue with in-school learning, chose to continue their child’s education at CJDS.” Director Mariashi Groner said. “Parents are recognizing the advantages of small group learning and our ability to differentiate learning within a backdrop of Jewish beliefs.”
The success of Charlotte Jewish Day School reflects a positive trend for enrollment growth in Jewish day schools and yeshivas across North America.
According to a recent report from Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, K-12 Jewish day schools had a net enrollment increase of 3.7% from fall 2019 to fall 2021. Nursery to Pre-Ks housed within Jewish day schools had a 4.7% net enrollment increase from fall 2019 to fall 2021. These enrollment increases were seen across the religious denominational spectrum.
“Certainly we are excited about our enrollment trajectory,” Board Chair Stacy Gorelick said. “But what is just as important is what we are hearing from our new families. They are thrilled to be here, very pleased with their child’s educational and social experiences and look forward to being a part of our community for years to come. This is an exciting time of expansion as we are able to fulfill the desire to continue to provide an excellent academic experience and continued Jewish education through eighth grade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.