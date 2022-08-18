CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Christian celebrated the opening Aug. 16 of a new two-story middle school building.
Inside the 23,000-square-foot building is a Good Family Innovation Suite of three rooms with a dedicated robotics room, a STEM fabrication lab and a flexible use classroom. The building also provides open space for student and staff collaboration, dedicated learning space for electives such as eSports, RoboKnights and MidKnights Knews, and the lower and middle school offices.
Construction began June 2021 as part of the school’s master campus plan.
“For 49 years, the Graham Middle School Building was the center of campus, our longest standing building and one that served us well for just under five decades,” Head of School Barry Giller said. “We are thankful to our donors and through their generosity and kindness we now have a new innovative and collaborative space for our middle school students and faculty. I am appreciative of the leadership of the board of trustees in remaining committed to the school’s master campus plan.”
