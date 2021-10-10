CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Christian School hosted a topping out ceremony Oct. 6 along with Rodgers Builders for the new middle school building that is slated to open in August 2022.
The two-story, 23,000-square-foot facility will include a STEM/Innovations Suite with a dedicated robotics room and a STEM fabrication lab; a dedicated learning space and offices for the Academic Services Program; open space for student and staff collaboration; and office space for both lower and middle school administration in addition to 13 classrooms.
Construction on the new area began in June 2021 as part of the school’s master campus plan.
The ceremony celebrated the topping out or installation of the final piece of structure to the roof of the building. Charlotte Christian students and community members have signed the beams that will be included.
“We are grateful for this new addition to our campus and for God’s provision through the generosity of our donors,” Head of School Barry Giller said. “We appreciate the relationships we have built over the last eight years with Rodgers Builders and LS3P in partnering with us to advance the footprint of our master campus plan. The Graham Middle School Building was the center of campus and our longest-standing building and one that served us well for just under five decades. Our students are excited for this new building that will provide space for innovative learning in the middle school.”
Upon completion of the new middle school building, construction will begin on updating the older section of the Upper School Building with a new two-story facility to open in August 2023.
