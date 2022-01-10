CHARLOTTE – More than 15,000 students from Mecklenburg County and beyond will converge at Central Piedmont Community College on Jan. 10 as the college kicks off its 2022 spring semester.
Throughout the day, student engagement representatives and other staff members will be stationed at information tables across all six Central Piedmont campuses to help ease students’ first day of class.
Representatives will be on site to guide students to classes, answer their questions and provide them with important college information, such as valuable campus resources, parking guidelines and available extracurricular activities.
The college offers nearly 300 programs to get students real-world ready.
Registration for the spring term remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.