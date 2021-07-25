CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College is naming its new health programs building on its Central Campus the Leon Levine Health Sciences Center in recognition of a $2.5 million grant from The Leon Levine Foundation.
The foundation awarded the grant to support health sciences education and health careers preparation.
“The new facility will also help promote access to quality medical care by creating a pipeline of professionals for the region’s healthcare sector and by providing valuable medical resources to both students and the community,” said Tom Lawrence, president of The Leon Levine Foundation.
The 74,450-square-foot center opened in August 2020 at the corner of Charlottetowne Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue.
The center provides a home base for multiple health professions programs, including dental assisting, biomedical equipment technology, surgical technology, and polysomnography, and hosts a state-of-the-art virtual-anatomy classroom.
The building provides students with a number of hospital simulation rooms, including trauma, mother and child, pediatric, typical patient rooms, an operating room, clinical laboratory and pharmacy. It is also home to the geomatics and civil engineering programs and provides several general use classrooms.
Central Piedmont President Kandi Deitemeyer thanked the The Leon Levine Foundation for its grant. She said it will help the college continue to provide a comprehensive offering of health careers programs.
“The Leon Levine Health Sciences Center has already made a significant and positive impact on the learning experience of our health professions students,” Deitemeyer said. “The center is a state-of-the-art, cutting edge facility, in which the college can prepare its students well for the professional work environments they will enter and the equipment they will use.”
The Leon Levine Foundation grant comes to the college as part of its ongoing “Powering a Stronger Future Campaign,” which seeks to raise $40 million to support students, programs and faculty development.
Central Piedmont will use the grant to support programs aimed at providing health careers training and help ensure a broad range of students have access to these programs.
