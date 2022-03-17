MATTHEWS – Carmel Christian School dedicated its new varsity baseball field March 4 during a celebration that honored God’s provision and recognized those who helped realize the dream.
CCS Athletic Director Grant Coffey gave a brief history of the space that now houses the field and recognized key contributors to the project.
Head of School Jay Hancock led a prayer of dedication.
The ceremony was complete when three senior members of the varsity baseball team, A.J. Anderson, Kaden Range, and Tyler Roakes, officially cut the ribbon to open the field.
