CHARLOTTE – The C.W. Williams Community Health Center will host its eighth annual Back to School Community Health Fair during National Health Center Week 2022.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Stratford Richardson YMCA, 1946 West Blvd.
The event will feature drive-thru vendor booths; drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines and testing; DJ and live radio broadcasts; a short program with elected leaders; and free school supplies, free food, games and prizes while supplies last.
No appointments are necessary for vaccinations or testing. No out-of-pocket costs either. Bring valid ID and insurance card if you have insurance.
In addition to the health fair, the C. W. Williams Community Health Center will provide back-to-school physicals and immunizations and distribute care kits to the homeless during National Health Center Week 2022 (Aug. 7 to 13).
National Health Center Week is an annual celebration raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.
