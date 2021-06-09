MATTHEWS – Salutatorian Amanda Wu thanked the staff at Butler High School during June 4 commencement exercises for working through in-person, remote and hybrid learning models during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wu, who will be studying anthropology at Boston University, used her speech to talk about how experiences shape who we are and how we can use them to become who we are meant to be.
“We can use this pandemic as an excuse to why we can move on in life or we can use it as a motivator to find our purpose,” Wu told classmates.
Senior Class President Paige Summerhill reflected how graduates overcame other obstacles outside of class being held on a computer screen, including hurricanes, tornadoes and the fatal school shooting in October 2018.
“These obstacles forced us to grow in all areas of our lives,” she said.
Principal Vincent Golden gave examples of how the “tassel is worth the hassle” including struggling with a math problem before an exam and having to finish homework when they really wanted to go hang out with friends.
Golden told them they are better, wiser, stronger and more prepared for the next step. And he outlined how life is a series of steps, but the key is to never give up.
Valedictorian Luke Grupp also embraced the idea of life as a climb.
Grupp, who will study civil engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, encouraged classmates to not look at high school graduation as their peak but a stopping point in which you take a few pictures before you get back on the mountain.
