CULLOWHEE – The N.C. General Assembly appointed Matthews resident Bill Brawley to serve on the Western Carolina University Board of Trustees from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2025.
Brawley served four terms in the N.C. House of Representatives, two terms as a commissioner for the Matthews Board of Commissioners and served 11 years as an appointed park commissioner for Mecklenburg County.
He chaired the citizens environmental advisory committee, the greenway and trails committee and the strategic planning committee.
Brawley served on the board of the Catawba Lands Conservancy, the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Steering Committee, and the 1992 Citizens Blue Ribbon Study Committee on County Governance.
He is also a U.S. Army veteran.
