CHARLOTTE – Since expanding to Mecklenburg County in 2017, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library delivers free, age-appropriate books to over 27,000 local children each month.
Parton developed the program so that every preschool child in her home of Sevier County, Tennessee, would have their library of books to encourage reading and learning. The program's success led to interest across the country, prompting her to offer her Imagination Library for replication in any community that would support it.
Smart Start of Mecklenburg County began the initial rollout of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Charlotte in 2015, distributing books to newborns within zip code 28205.
By the fall of that same year, in partnership with Carolinas Medical Center (Atrium Health) and Novant Health, birth registrars began enrolling newborns living in zip codes 28205, 28206 and 28208.
With the help of Read Charlotte and data pulled from the National Assessment of Education Progress, Smart Start of Mecklenburg County mapped out a plan to target families residing in “the crescent,” Charlotte’s 12 most vulnerable zip codes. Over the next few years, additional zip codes bolstered their service area as funding allowed, focusing on book deserts in Charlotte. In 2017, state legislation provided funding to expand the program countywide.
Now every child from birth to 5 years old in Mecklenburg County has the opportunity to participate in the program.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a voluntary program. Parents can sign up to receive a new book each month through the Imagination Library at no cost.
On the web: https://smartstartofmeck.org/dpil/
