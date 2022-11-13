CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the regionals of the state writing competition, The Quill, on Nov. 1.
Students competed by creating written responses to one of four prompts. Ninety minutes were allotted for students to write.
West Regional results are shown below.
HIGH SCHOOL WEST
1 - Ardrey Kell HS
2 - Thomas Jefferson Classical
3 - Mount Airy HS
Also advancing: Argumentation (Matias Christian) from Discovery HS
MIDDLE SCHOOL WEST
1 - Robinson MS
2 - Millennium Charter
3 - Brown Summit MS
4 - Asheville MS
5 - The Brawley School
Advancing students and schools will compete in the Dec. 3 State Finals hosted by Smith Middle School of Chapel Hill.
The Quill is one of 24 competitions that will determine the best high school and middle school in the state. The Joe Childers Scholastic Cup and NCASA Challenge Cup will be awarded to the high schools and middle schools with the best overall performance among the major scholastic competitions in North Carolina. Points are awarded for participation and excellence in NCASA and partner competitions.
