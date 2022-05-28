CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC held its first end-of-year ceremony since the 2017-18 school year.
The unit has 27 seniors graduating this year. Each had laid out plans to pursue. Two are joining the workforce, four have enlisted into the military and 21 are preparing to start their freshman year at various colleges and universities.
The following military leaders presented awards and scholarships: Kellis White of the Marine Corps League; Lorrie B. Kovacs, major, USMC, Retired with the Women Marines Association; David Rick, a winner of the Military Order of the Purple Heart; and Richard Stancle, American Legion Post 116.
